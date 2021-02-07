Advertisement

Reacting to the report that the caretaker of Ezinwanne lodge at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede has allegedly killed one of the tenants, Mr. Anthony, an undergraduate of the institution for failing to quit the possession of his apartment, the national President, National Union of Imo state students (NUISS); Comrade Kasarachi Philipa Mbachu has described the death of Anthony as being most unfortunate.

According to information gathered by our correspondent, the caretaker had told the deceased to renew his rent but he pleaded for more time to settle his bill which led to misunderstanding between the duo as the caretaker was alleged to have hit Anthony on the head with a wooden stick.

Anthony collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Owerri by some of the NUISS members where he was receiving medical attention until he was confirmed dead.

The NUISS President said Imo students are calling for justice for the deceased, while they alerted the police through the NUISS legal adviser and the caretaker is currently in police custody.

Comr. Kasarachi affirmed that Anthony until his death was an ND1 student in the department of Building Technology at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State.

She further said NUISS will follow the matter up till justice takes its course.