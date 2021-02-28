Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

There was panic on Thursday in Imo community as a 25-year-old Victor Ikegwuonu was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife’s lover, Emeka Ezuruike.

247ureports gathered that the deceased allegedly caught Ezuruike kissing his wife at an undisclosed drinking joint.

The incident happened at Umudike Umuna, in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

Victor Ikegwuonu hailed from Ndibuche Arondizuogu in the Ideato North LGA of Imo state, while the suspect is a native of Ubomiri-Emuoba in Rivers State.

A source said, “The deceased saw the suspect kissing his wife while carrying her on his lap. He confronted him and an argument ensued between them. The altercation degenerated and led to a fight. The suspect took a weapon and stabbed Victor (Ikegwuonu); he died on the spot.”

A spokesperson for the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said three suspects had been arrested.

He noted that Ikegwuonu was stabbed in the left upper rib, which resulted in his death.

According to Ikeokwu, the remains of the victim were deposited in the morgue of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu.