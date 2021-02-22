Advertisement

In his efforts toward re-positioning educational sector in his constituency, The Member Representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi in the House of Representatives Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has said he was able to constructs 3 block of classroom in 23 out 30 wards in the constituency all waiting commissioning, saying 12 Red Brick of 3 Block of classroom at various wards at the cost of N193m while 11 Normal block of 3 classroom cost N156.7m totaling N349,756,000.

He made this known on Saturday during The program tagged AMG’s ‘Special Empowerment Package’ for Party Officials of his constituencies.

According to him the Special Empowerment Program aimed as a complements of party leaders support in ensuring APC emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections and recently our great party APC also emerged victorious in the last year Kano State Local Government election

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya mentioned , various wimen empowerment, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and adequate welfarism of constituents among others as some of his achievements since inauguration of the 9th national assembly’s.

He added that the AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP) mark another milestone especially to APC leaders,caucus leaders and caucus member for their unflinching support rendered to him in addressing constituents problems.

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya said that financial assistance has been granted to students to settle tuition fees for the students of higher institutions of leanings, paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students seat for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas as well as Purchased and distributes hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). .

Saying that knowing the important of supporting women cannot over emphasized as their play a multidimensional role in today’s economy he give top priority’s to Women Economic Empowerment 1500 women received N20,000 each as a starts off capital across three local government areas i represented totaling N30,000,000 and trained 500 women on modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start off capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000.

N14m has been disbursed to 600 women after undergone Three days Training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management. Hundred of sewing machine, hundreds of water bumps machines have been distributed to many people as well.

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya further explained that 111 caucus members receive N50,000 totaling N3,750,000, local government party chairman received car each while three hundreds items to be share while each local government area will receive 30 Swing Machine, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits, 10 bicycling and three Motorcycle all totaling at N22.5 million.

The Majority leader in the House of Representatives Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa said they are proud to identify with Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s welfarism policy of the constituents as always proves himself as humanist politician, he also presented Cars ) donated to the three party chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu local government.