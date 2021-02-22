Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya Spent Close To N400m On Education Sector

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement nnpc-may-2020

In  his  efforts toward re-positioning  educational sector in his  constituency, The Member Representing Albasu, Gaya and Ajingi in the House of Representatives Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has said he    was able to constructs  3 block of classroom in  23  out 30 wards in the constituency all waiting commissioning, saying 12 Red Brick of  3 Block of classroom   at various wards at the  cost of  N193m while 11 Normal block of 3 classroom cost N156.7m totaling N349,756,000.

He made this known on Saturday during The program tagged AMG’s ‘Special Empowerment Package’ for  Party Officials  of his constituencies.

According to him the Special Empowerment Program  aimed as a  complements of  party leaders  support  in  ensuring  APC   emerged victorious in the 2019 general elections and  recently our great party APC also emerged victorious in the last year Kano State Local Government election

Advertisement E-banking-1456x180-1.jpg

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya mentioned ,  various wimen  empowerment, infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and adequate welfarism of  constituents among others as some of his achievements since inauguration of the 9th national assembly’s.

He  added that the AMG’s Special Support Package (SSP) mark another milestone especially to  APC  leaders,caucus leaders and caucus member for their unflinching support rendered to him in addressing constituents problems.

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya  said that financial assistance has been granted to  students to settle tuition fees for the  students of higher institutions of leanings,  paid examination fees for final year Senior Secondary School Students seat for either NECO or WAEC examination across the three local government areas as well as Purchased and distributes hundreds of forms for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). .

Saying  that knowing the important of  supporting women cannot over emphasized as their play a multidimensional role in today’s economy he   give top priority’s to Women Economic Empowerment 1500 women  received  N20,000 each as a starts off capital across three local government areas i represented totaling N30,000,000 and trained 500 women on modern goats rearing with N20,000 as start off capital for each beneficiary totaling N10,000,000.

N14m has been disbursed to 600 women after undergone Three days Training and Capacity Building Workshop on Poultry Production and Management. Hundred of sewing machine, hundreds of water bumps machines have been distributed to many people as well.

Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya further explained that 111 caucus members   receive  N50,000 totaling N3,750,000, local government party chairman received car  each  while three hundreds items  to be share while  each local government area will receive 30 Swing Machine, 30 water pump machine, 30 Saloon kits,   10  bicycling and three Motorcycle all totaling at N22.5 million.

The  Majority  leader in the House of Representatives Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa said they are proud to identify with Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya’s welfarism policy of  the constituents as always proves himself as humanist politician, he  also presented Cars  ) donated to the  three party chairman of All Progressive Congress of Ajingi, Gaya and Albasu  local government.

Firstmonie-Wallet-Campaign-Direction-External-A-03-11-2020-Partner-Site-600x90-1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here