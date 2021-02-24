Insecurity maybe gradually returning to the south eastern region of Nigeria. This is as the military invasion of Orlu community in Imo State appears to have eased. Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates unknown gunmen shot and killed four police officers in the Ekwulobia environs in Anambra State today.

See video below.

According to the sketchy information received, the policers were shot while manning a police checkpoint along Ekwulobia – Nkpologwu – Uga road. Their vehicle was set on fire. And their automatic riffles were taken away – six AK47s.

When 247ureports.com reached the police department in Anambra State – they responded as follows:

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND DIARY:

*ON THE SPOT ASSESSMENT VISIT TO FLASHPOINTS AND BLACKSPOTS BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND CP MONDAY BALA KURYAS,fsi*

Recall that on the 23/2/2021 the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command *CP Monday Bala Kuryas,fsi* during his maiden Press conference promised to tackle the menace of armed robbery,kidnapping,illegal revenue collections and other security challenges in the State.

2. It was in view of the above determination that the CP today 24/2/2021 paid on the spot assessment visit to black spots and flashpoints at Enugu-Agidi,Ukwulu roads,toll gate,Borromeo roundabout,Head bridge Onitsha,Upper Iweka,Owerri road/Aba park and Nkpor roundabout in Idemili North LGA Anambra State.

3. Purpose of the visit is for local knowledge and to obtain a first hand information about the pattern of crimes being perpetrated in those areas with a view to curtailing them through effective deployment and visibility patrols.

4. The CP equally visited two spots in Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where hoodlums attacked police patrol teams in the morning at about 11:30am.The gunmen who drove in both a salon car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.

5. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police *CP Monday Bala Kuryas,fsi* has ordered for discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

*CSP Haruna Mohammed PPRO* Anambra State Police Command,

For -Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.