In his bid to further strengthen effort in putting back Kano state to industrialization pedestal, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has promised to resuscitate the abandoned Export Processing Zone (EPZ) located in Kanye town of Kabo local government, that was given in the last 30 years, but was left unattended.

With this, Kano will now have two Export Processing Zones, that will pave way for the provision of more employment opportunities and economic progress, for the overall development of the state.

He made this known when the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Otumba Richard Oni with his counterpart the Minister of State, in the Ministry, Maryam Yalwa Katagum, paid a courtesy visit to the governor, at his office, this weekend, assuring that his administration would work harder to move the state economy forward.

With the revival of the Zone, governor Ganduje said “Kano will continue to retain her position as the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria and some West African countries. We will not relent in making sure that we move our dear state forward.”

After stating that, he urged all stakeholders to be up and doing in making sure that they support such development, for the overall development of the state, “…which snowballs into national development,” he reminded.

Human empowerment, according to the governor, also includes widening other economic frontiers, where businesses would thrive and people get empowered economically.

In his brief address, Minister Oni appreciated governor Ganduje’s effort in moving the state forward, assuring that federal government would always come to support Kano in those areas.