His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Kauran Bauchi today participated at the victory Thanksgiving/Anniversary Service of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Governor Bala said he is highly delighted to participate at the occasion as part of his solidarity to the Government and people of Bayelsa State.

He thanked people of the State for giving Senator Diri the opportunity to serve them assuring them that, choice of Governor Diri is a wakeup call for him to provide them with required social services.

Governor Bala who said Bauchi and Bayelsa States are being governed by former Senators, urged his Bayelsa counterpart to use his legislative experience to justify the confidence reposed in him by his people.

The Governor congratulated Governor Diri for achievements recorded and assured him of the support of Government and people of Bauchi State.

Other high profile personalities at the occasion include former President Goodluck Jonathan, National PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, Governors of Oyo State and Akwa Ibom, Makinde and Emnauel Odom, among others.