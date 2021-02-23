Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Arewa Youths for Peace and Develooment has lambasted Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for calling Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir a terrorist.

Chairman of the group Alhaji Salihu Magaji Mohammed stated this today at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi , when he addressed a Press Conference,

He said every one in Nigeria knows Governor Bala as a nationalist who always depend the interest of masses and the oppressed no matter what to call him a terrorist is unacceptable,erroneous, unfair and we demand unreserved apology to Nigerians by Governor ortom for fanning the embers of disunity in the country ,his utterances and reckless statements and actions.

He accused Governor ortom for unguarded utterances to cover his allegedly dastardly act of sponsoring thugs that maimed and killed many Fulani Herdsmen in Benue put of hatred and envy without regarding the oath of office he swore to defend. Magajji said“Governor ortom for his own selfish interest is moving in a wrong direction that he may not finish it well, when he called a respected Serving Governor a terrorist is simply displayed criminality in governance, thuggery in governance.,lack of respect to the office and status of the Governor ,lack of regard to the constitution of Nigeria” “He is creating unnecessary tension when there is no need for it. today Benue is very unsecure . Every day people are being killed,maimed and chased out of the state, people are being intimidated by the governor and his thugs. that violates the fundamental human rights of Nigerian citizen in the name of anti grazing laws” “That is not the way to do it. A governor, suppose to have respect for human beings, to protect them and to provide essentials social services to his people, to treat all with respect not to do reckless statements or abuse a Governor and his office with the aim to tarnish his image and reputations, in order to hide under his lack of performance through false allegations to serve as a cover to him”.

This is a clear indications that Ortom on this is an enemy of Nigeria. Because he is fighting Justice ,unity ,peace and stability of the country.

Magaji called on the Benue State House of Assembly to commence impeachment process against Governor Ortom for violating the oath of office he swore to defend.

He said our country is in a desperate need of competent, transparent, detribalised and resourceful leader with democratic credentials to move the nation forward like Governor Bala Mohammed who always speaks the truth no matter how bitter it is in the best interest of the country.

He said: “Bala’s doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for six consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date years after he left office, and a man of integrity with this track record will not support crime and criminality but he can advised and said the truth no matter how bitter it is.”

He maintained that leaders in the country should refrain from making utterances that has the capacity to heat up the polity, pointing out that no nation can progress in a state of war.

“we reteratedi that Governor Ortom needs to apologise to the people of Bauchi State and Nigeians for tagging Governor Mohammed as a terrorist because Bauchi people are not terrorists neither is the Governor.

“Such a statement should not come out from the mouth of a leader who happens to be a mouthpiece of the people who everybody looks forward to as a role model.

“Governor Mohammed has been working hard to foster peaceful coexistence in the country and not to disintegrate it.When he said fulanis herds should defend themselves, it was not to create tension in the country, but to profer solutions to the insecurity problems in the country” he said