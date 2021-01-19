Advertisement

Information available to 247ureports.com indicates that the leader of the prohibited human rights group, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wrote the political leaders of the south east and south south geo political regions concerning the need to set up a security outfit similar to the Amotekun set up by the south west political leaders.

The letter written and signed personally by the IPOB leader, Mazi Kanu was addressed to the State Governors of the South East/South South States and the respective State House of Assemblies highlighting the need to provide security against the increasing the threat of insecurity from external aggression by Fulani bandits.

Attached is the letter.

The letters were never replied. This was partly why the IPOB went lone-wolf in forming the Eastern Security Network, only for the same SE Govs (who had ignored this Letter) to claim that they intend to form a counterpart regional security.