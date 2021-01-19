Advertisement

Some gunmen in separate attacks invaded three local government areas of Kaduna State on Sunday, killing four persons, including a professor’s son, two vigilante members and one other.

The invaded local government areas are Igabi, Zaria and Giwa.

It was gathered that the bandits first launched an attack on Anaba village and Birnin Yero town all in Igabi LG where one person was killed

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack on Monday, gave the name of the victim as Lawali Abdulhameed.

Advertisement

The commissioner disclosed that the bandits stormed Wusasa in Zaria LGA where they kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa (title holder), Prof. Aliyu Mohammed, in his residence while his son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed during the raid.

He also added that the professor’s nephew, one Abba Kabiru, was shot and injured.

According to the commissioner, bandits on motorcycles stormed Iyatawa village of Giwa LGA but were repelled by some vigilantes, forcing them (gunmen) to flee.

Aruwan noted that two among the vigilantes who battled the bandits were, however, killed.

“The two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were sadly killed during the encounter as ground and air patrols were quickly mobilised to the location for a comprehensive engagement,” he said.