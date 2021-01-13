Advertisement

· Minister’s Media Office urges public to be wary of the antics of impostors

The Media Office of the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN has dismissed as pure fabrication, a poorly written Press Release by one Ichie Daniel Ezeobi which he claimed to be a report from an event that took place in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Ezeobi who falsely claimed to be a media consultant to the “Federal Ministry of Works” had stated in the Press Release, circulated through the social media, that Mr. Fashola SAN spoke at a “public hearing lecture” in Wuse 2, Abuja where he allegedly cautioned a Senator and some Representatives from Anambra State for “taking credit for Federal Government sponsored projects/programs” to advance their political aspirations.

Advertisement

In a Press Release signed by the Special Adviser, Communications to the Hon. Minister, Mr. Hakeem Bello, the Media Office explained that the Minister spoke at no such event in Wuse 2 and the Ministry of Works and Housing organized no such strange event called a “public hearing lecture’’.

It also noted that the Ministry has no Media Consultant called Ichie Daniel Ezeobi and implored members of the public and the Press – Print, Electronic and Digital – to be wary of the antics of impostors like Daniel Ezeobi.