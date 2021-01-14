Advertisement

Nigeria recorded 1,398 new cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) as active cases being managed across isolation and treatment centres in the country rose to 20,062.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Wednesday.

The centre also confirmed nine new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s death toll to 1,382.

It stated that 1,398 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing number of confirmed cases to 103,999.

It added that 1,033,858 people had so far been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.

The health agency said that the new infections were recorded from 22 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It disclosed that Lagos recorded the highest toll with 542 cases, FCT 131, Oyo 120, Rivers 113 and Plateau, 111.

Others were Kaduna (71), Kwara (71), Akwa Ibom (34), Sokoto (31), Benue (28), Ogun (27), Kano (26), Kebbi (17), Osun (12), Nasarawa (11), Delta (10), Gombe (10), Bayelsa and Borno (9) each, Edo (8), Ekiti (3) Jigawa and Katsina (2) each.

The NCDC stated that 981 patients recovered and were discharged from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours, including 317 community recoveries in Lagos, 241 in Kwara and 134 in Plateau, managed in line with approved guidelines.

It added that “so far, there have been 82,555 recoveries since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country in February 2020.”

According to it, a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the agency said that as the global community reimagine solutions for COVID-19, it must focus on working together, supporting each other and recognising that “no country is safe until every country is safe.

“With SOLIDARITY, we’ve a better chance at fighting this pandemic,” it stated.

The NCDC advised Nigerians that “not every COVID-19 individual shows symptoms.

“Everyone needs to maintain HIGHER index of suspicion for COVID-19, adhere to all preventive measures.

”Always wear a face mask. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

”Cough/sneeze into your elbow.”