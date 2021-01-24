Advertisement

Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect, spokesman Onyebuchi Ememanka said on Saturday.

Mr. Ememanka said the dissolution is with immediate effect, adding that “all those affected by this dissolution are to hand over all government properties in their possession, together with their handover notes, to their respective Permanent Secretaries.”

However, not all members of the Council are affected by the dissolution order.

Secretary to State Government, Chris Ezem, disclosed that some members of the just-dissolved state executive council were not affected by the dissolution directive.

“The governor has directed that the previous announcement exempts the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Uche Ihediwa, the commissioner for information, John Okiyi-Kalu, and the commissioner for health, Joe Osuji.

They are to continue performing the duties of their offices along with the Secretary to State Government, Chris Ezem,” he said.

The chief of staff to the governor, Anthony Agbazuere, who has been on suspension since December 6, 2020, was also recalled with immediate effect.

The dissolved state executive council was inaugurated on October 16, 2019.