By Tseaa, Armstrong

Benue State has turned into a mill of thanksgiving services and gatherings. The state governor, Samuel Ortom stated this in his Christmas and New Year 2021 message of felicitation to the government and good people of the state.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor thanked God and Benue citizens for supporting his administration to record modest achievements in spite of the daunting challenges the state faced in the out gone year (2020).

‘It could be recalled that amidst paucity of funds, the state went through hardships occasioned by the Corona Virus pandemic that is yet ravaging the globe’, ‘Another great challenge was herdsmen attacks, militia crisis in Sankera axis but we thank God for helping the state surmount all these obstacles’, the statement read in part.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Tony Ijohor had giving thanks to God, Governor Ortom, his family and party supporters for rallying round him and the Governor through thick and thin in the past year.

In the ceremony which held at his village in Ipav, Gboko Local Government, the SSG distributed 96 cows, 300 bags of rice and assorted gifts to party members and his kith and kins.

Similarly, Rev. Dr. M. K. Anthiev in new year and thanksgiving service at the auditorium of NKST Church Yina, Akpehe, Makurdi urged the congregation to always find a reason to give God thanks always in 2021.

The systematic theology expert and Member, NKST Board of Trustee encouraged Christians to refrain from grumbling but put on the attitude of gratitude to God in all circumstances.

‘ Learn to appreciate God in all situations just like Daniel found it imperative to appreciate God even when there was a subsisting order from King Darius not to pray nor thank any god except the King but he still devised a way to pray and praise the Almighty God’, he told them.

Relatedly, the general overseer and founder, Jesus Family Worldwide, Rev. Dr. Amb. Francis Chia has charged Nigerians to appropriate the blood of Jesus in 2021.

He gave the exhortation as a crossover and new year thanksgiving message for 2020/2021 at the church international headquarters located in Logo I, Akpehe, Makurdi, Benue State.

‘It is only the blood of Jesus Christ that can see you through in 2021.

‘The blood of Jesus Christ testifies your sonship in God’, he exhorted.

‘ So rejoice and appreciate God at all times and He will grant you victory’, he added.

The three day program has bible reading, Tiv traditional gospel songs ministrations amongst other spiritual exercises as major highlights. Miss Grace Gever Mvena, a JSS II student got automatic scholarship from the church for fluent reading of Psalms 76:8-10 and a cash donation of ten thousand naira.