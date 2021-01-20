Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

20 people have been killed ,The victims were burnt beyond recognition in an accident that occurs along Bauchi to Maiduguri Federal Highway in Bauchi State, today Sunday. .

Police Public Relations Officer Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil confirmed the incident, He said that the charred bodies of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH)

Wakil said two female survive and the two female survivors are receiving treatment at the same

He said that Police personnel promptly responded to the distress call and joined in the evacuation of the victims.

Eyewitness reported that the accident involved two vehicles that had a head-on collision at Mangorori in Tirwun a suburbs of Bauchi about 3km away from the metropolis.

He said that the two vehicles are a Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express heading to Maiduguri from Jos with 18 passengers and a VW Golf car coming from Misau heading to Bauchi with 4 passengers on board.

Eye witness said that the two vehicles burst into flames immediately they collided with 20 of the passengers been burnt beyond recognition after a combined team of firefighters from Bauchi put off the fire, in the end, two female passengers survived with degrees of injuries.