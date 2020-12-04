Advertisement

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday December 4, 2020, arraigned one Victor Akpe before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State, on a two count charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1.5 million.

One of the count reads: “That you, Victor Akpe, sometime in May, 2020 at Makurdi, in the Makurdi judicial division of this Honourable Court, did by false pretences and with intend to defraud, obtained from one Blessing Angbiandoo Gwar the sum of N1,300,000.00 (One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only, in cash under the pretext of selling a plot of land lying and situated at Tse Adeke village, along Genade Road, Bar Council Ward, Makurdi, Benue State, measuring 100ft × 100ft and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

The defendant, however, pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him.

Based on his plea, the prosecution counsel, Yusuf Musa asked for a trial date.

However, counsel to the defendant, Musugh Agah made an oral application for bail of his client.

Justice Olajuwon admitted him to bail in the sum of N1,000,000.00(One Million Naira) with two reliable sureties in like sum, whose address must be verified by the court registrar and EFCC.

The defendant was remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail condition.

And the case was adjourned till March 3, 2021 for commencement of trial.