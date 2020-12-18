Home Special Reports Buhari Contradicts Gov, Says Abductors Were “Settled”

Against the denial by Governor Masari of having paid the abductors of the schools boys in return for their freedom, the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, General Muhammadu Buhari has contradicted the Governor in an NTA video where he confirms that the abductors were settled – The President said the abductors were settled at the 50second mark.

Already, there is unconfirmed news of a $4million payment to the abductors. It came be recalled that the abductors released the 344boys without the Nigerian military firing a single shot. According to Governor Masari, the abductors willfully and freely released the abductors at no cost to the federal government.

