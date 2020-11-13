Advertisement

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on Women in Nasarawa state to maintain high standards of sanitation and hygiene in order to enjoy sound health for themselves and their families. She was speaking at health-advocacy related activities organized by Future Assured in Nasarawa state.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at the event by Zainab Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Event Management, emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of hygiene by women particularly during the COVID-19 era, reminding Nigerians that the pandemic is still with us.

She said earlier in the year, the First Lady distributed food-related palliatives across the country to cushion the effect of the pandemic and is now distributing hygiene related palliatives to assist women who are unable to purchase such important items. She noted that providing support to women in rural communities is in line with the objectives of Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured.

Hygiene and Mother Care kits distributed to women and their babies include cosmetics, toiletries, detergents and oral wash.

First Lady of Nasarawa state, who was represented by wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Sheila Akabe, called on women to stay healthy and ensure the health of their families. She noted that many women require assistance in the area of health, not only by creation of awareness but also physical support.

She thanked Mrs. Buhari, the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) and Future Assured for the gift of the items, which she says are beyond the reach of many rural women.

Places visited include Comprehensive Model Primary Healthcare Center, Kwandere, Nasarawa state, Primary Healthcare Center, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Primary Healthcare Center, Doma road, Lafia and Primary Healthcare Center, Doma Town, Nasarawa state.

The event was attended by the Executive Chairman, Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Usman Addis, who said the initiative is a major move towards achieving maternal and child health.

The team paid a courtesy visit to the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo.