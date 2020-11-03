Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has commenced a public hearing on 2021 proposer budget with participants dreamed from all the three senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa said the public hearing was organised to get inputs of the citizens before a formal presentation to the state Assembly.

He said the proposed budget was going to be demand driven

Dr. Games said, the hearing is also to allow for a wider participation and in all-inclusiveness and to create a sense of ownership and sustainability as well as providing mechanism for feedback.

“With the intention of Government in bringing government nearer to the grassroots and in conformity with international best practice, this budget public hearing is purposely organized to provide an avenue for monitoring and evaluation of projects and programmes of government.”

“As you all know, Budget is a short-term plan or process where future income and expenditure are decided or projected within a given fiscal period.”

Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa told the participants that already, their previous inputs have been used by the state government and urged them not to relent in providing useful contributions and observations for effective service delivery.

He mentioned the various achievements recorded by the state government in its priority areas of education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development among others.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Yahuza Adamu, the Commissioner recalled that, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the state government to revised its 2020 budget.

” In the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, we considered this public hearing as very very important to us because it is assisting us to get inputs of the citizens in the budget process.”

The public hearing has in attendance, Chairmen of Local Governments in the zone, traditional leaders, civil society organisations among others.