From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed the need for political tolerance for nation building considering the fact that the period of politicking has passed with the conduct of the 2019 general elections while 2023 is still far.

Governor, Bala states this on Thursday during a town hall meeting with youths and women to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi.He said that as the country celebrates 60th year of independence, there is a need for a sober reflection in order to be able to correct mistakes of the past for progress stressing that, “we are not to cast blames on past leaders of the country, we should rather celebrate them for attaining self-rule for us”.

The governor who did not hide his appreciation for the member of House of Representatives representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Fed Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro who he said has exhibited exemplary leadership quality rare of a politician.

The governor said that “though Mansur Manu Soro is of the opposition APC in the state, he has always carried me along in all the developmental projects and programs he is doing for the good of the people of the state. I am proud of him”.

Governor Bala said that “Mansur Manu Soro is an example of a youth who knows what he is doing. He is your future leader, please hold and support him for tomorrow”.

Turning to the youths, the governor warned that, “please, do not turn yourselves into tools of destruction in the hands of us politicians, you should rather do things that will make democracy thrive in the state. You are the future leaders, you should therefore hold on to the good deeds of democracy and political tolerance”.

He said that reports reaching him indicated that majority of the candidates of the various political parties for the October 17th local government councils election in the state saying that it is a demonstration that the youths are politically coming up.

Governor Bala lamented that women could not make a meaningful political impact in the state and the North entirely due to religious beliefs and restrictions assuring that his administration will continue to do political business with the women stressing that he has so far appointed 3 women Commissioners as well as other political aides.

Earlier in his opening remarks, State Commissioner of Sports and Youth Development, Adamu Manu Soro stated that the meeting was organised in order to hear from the youths and women on what they really want the government to do for them.

Soro commended the governor for carrying youths and women along in his administration saying that the cabinet is made up of youths and women.

The Governor answered questions from youth and women on the best way to move the state forward, He visited the tomb of Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa where prayers for the repose of his soul was offered