Advertisement

By Godwin Akor, Makurdi

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovemental Relations, Senator George Akume, says under the Buhari administration, the Bank of Industry, BOI, has disbursed over N400 billion as loans to large, medium, small and micro enterprises since 2016.

He told the youths at a forum he organised for them in Makurdi Tuesday that the bank has also established a N5 billion fund for small scale miners as part of the Fed Min of Mines and Solid Minerals Development programme to boost mining activities in Nigeria just as it has provided 20 million dollars fund to support Young Technology Enterpreneurs in Nigeria since 2016.

He urged the youths to key into the opportunities provided by BOI, adding that even as the issue of collateral have been made so easy, small business loans of reasonable amounts are accessed at the banks.