It’s worrisome, pathetic and disgusting how several attacks by the so called Boko Haram/ISWAP groups on Borno State Governor, Babagana Ummara Zulum’s convoy where at the first time he escaped and recently some officials were killed and others sustained various degrees of injuries.

As a civilian, I found the recent attack on the Governor as gory when lifeless bodies of 4 soldiers, 10 policemen and 4 civilians were lying down as a result of terror unleashed by ISWAP/Boko Haram on Gov. Zulum’s convoy.

Insurgency, particularly Boko Haram has turned the North East region to its den since 2009 when the terrorists group started ravaging states in the zone claiming to be fighting for an Islamic jihad against the Nigerian government. Since then, things have started to become uncontrollable. In Bauchi, it was a very shocking moment of prison break where they set some of their members free. Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu was nearly caught off in the attack.

In Borno State, perhaps the centre of North-East in terms of developmental milestones has been the epicenter of the insurgency where thousands of lives were wasted, houses burnt and property destroyed, young women have become accidental widows, children were forcefully became orphans, military and paramilitary personnel have lost their lives, health workers were not spared, LGAs were seized and become camp for the insurgents.

This is something that can never be forgotten, neither can it be forgiven. Many individuals both in and outside the government circle particularly security operatives, NGOs as well as external forces were being accused for sabotaging the war against the insurgency in the Northeast for their selfish gains. In this regard, allow me to quote from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha. He said: “if insurgency lasts for 24 hours in a country, the government has hand in it.” How true can this be?

Does that means that the previous and present administrations of Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari respectively have “hand in it” but what we know is that they tried and are trying to bring an end to the ravaging terrorists activities in the region but to no tangible result to show. The military on the other hand, has been decapacitated to look as if it’s not the same Nigerian military that liberated many African countries and have contributed immensely in the peace keeping missions around the world and they performed wonderful well in all these operations. Therefore, it is disturbing and extremely scaring if one consider the above fact and juxtapose with the performance of the military today.

The workaholic Zulum is adamant in returning all the internally displaced persons back home. The preeminent governor and love for the downtrodden is causing him a lot. Bili Tafawa Balewa once said that “a true leader who is ready to changed things in Nigeria must be ready to die”. Zulum has expressed that readiness to work and change the narrative in rebuilding ravaged Borno. But his live matters.

As he once said, “there was sabotage in fighting against Boko haram” we have reason now to believe him. This is the third time that his life now is being threatened, only because of his adamant to fighting those who brutally murdered and are still murdering people, the evils who raped and are still raping women. There is no doubt, these are demons in human structure.

I believe Gov. Zulum is having his life threatened because he is not ready to compromise his principle –the principle of championing the course of the common people. But one may wonder why is it that the Governor hasn’t been having back up from other relevant authorities? Has authority truly show concerned and readiness to support him? Is his life not worthy?

However, there is need for a rethink from the side of the governor. These demons in human structure will do all what they could to make sure that he didn’t succeed in making life better for his people. Therefore, they will not in all conscience spare him. Let him take stock of his life and know where to go and where not to go.

I also recommend a thorough investigation into this matter before it’s completely get out of hand, careful surveillance into the people surrounding him, because there may be spy from within. The media also should be tactical in their reportage by adopting ways of diverting the attention of these terrorists; underreport some events, especially revealing when and where the governor is going to.

May the Almighty protect the life of the governor, the people of Borno and Nigeria in general. And may He increase the strength of our Armed forces.

Usman Abdullahi Koli, writes from Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi.

mernoukoli@gmail.com