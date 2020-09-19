30 doctors, 15 pharmacists, 70 nurses,, 50 lab technicians, others

Rabiu Omaku

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state in a bid to rejuvenate public health facilities has approved the employment of 246 health workers

Engr.Sule gave the approval when the national President of the Nigeria Medical Association,professor Innocent Ujah paid him a courtesy visit at the seat of power.

The Governor in his addressed said the state Government approves the employment of 30 doctors,15 Pharmacists,70 Nurses and 50 Laboratory Technicians bringing their number of 165 health worker.

The Governor added that he equally gave approval for the employment of 35 health and information management officers, 40 health assistants and 6 radiographers.

He noted that more needs to be done in terms of providing adequate staffing to efficiently man the various health facilities in the state, The Governor said the latest gesture by the state Government was but only a starting point.

Commenting on the issue of promotion for the civil servants in the state,Engr.Abdullahi Sule stated that his administration will consider the matter as it affects every civil servant, not only doctors.

Stressing that anybody serving the people of the state will be assessed and promoted based on the resources available to the state.

While speaking on the issues of doctors working in the state being taxed heavily, Engineer Sule assured the NMA officials that he has directed the state Accountant General to look into the matter, with a view to reverse excess tax deduction as Pay As You Earn especially for medical doctors.

Abdullahi Sule expressed delight that Nasarawa was rated among top states known for sustained capacity training for its workers.

He in addition said that without capacity building for civil servants been the engine room for Government businesses He explained that his administration may not achieve what it sets out to achieve.

Speaking on the corona-virus pandemic, Engineer Sule while thanking the doctors for their sacrifices during the peak of the pandemic, urged them to continue to take all the necessary precautionary measures as the pandemic is still with us.

The Governor further called on them not to relax their earlier position, thinking the coronavirus has been defeated, He said that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control during the recent National Executive Council meeting advised that henceforth testing should not be restricted to malaria, fever or anything ailment but that the first test to be conducted is that of COVID-19.

Earlier in an opening remarks, National President of the NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration for the cordial relationship existing between Government,medical and dental practitioners in the state.

however said this relationship can be strengthened by the visit of the national officials of the NMA.

The NMA national president said they were at the Government house to inform the Governor about certain issues they consider as barriers to healthcare delivery system.

Prof. Ujah was accompanied on the visit by the national officers committee of the NMA, as well as the newly elected state chairman of the association and his officials.