As at 4.38 am, INEC has uploaded results from 1,856 polling units out of 2,627 units across the 18 LGA leaving a balance of 771 units to be uploaded.
By 6.10 am, 1,871 results have been uploaded, leaving the results of 756 still being expected.
This is according to official results posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result portal.
So far, a total of 1,871 result sheets have been submitted and uploaded to the INEC result portal.
A total of 2,627 results are being expected.
The results received so far show the two major parties, PDP and APC winning in different polling units across local governments in the state.
Sources on ground say that collating is yet to start at the INEC state collation centre in Benin City, the Edo State capital.