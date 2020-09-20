Advertisement

from Ali Galadima Bauchi

A German based non Governmental Organization known as Bruder Hilfe Social Development Initiative has distributed ninety mobility cart to people living with disability in Bauchi State

Distributing the mobility cart yesterday at Government House Bauchi, the President Bruder Hilfe Mrs. Mary Bamibe Bruder said that the mobility are humanitarian support of her NGO based in Germany in collaboration with Nigerian Embassy, Germany in partnership with Bauchi State Government.

She said that, the mobility carts are meant to cushion the hardship been faced by physical challenge in Bauchi state.

“This our first phase of intervention in Bauchi State, covering a total of 90 beneficiaries carefully selected by the Bauchi State State Government”.

Mary Bruder revealed that her second project in Bauchi would focus on Heath and education, adding that Bruder Hilfe would continue to more by putting smile on the faces of vulnerable members in Nigeria.

She explained that the beneficiaries are victims of polio and they have suffered in life “it is important to note that catering for the needs and welfare of the vulnerable is a collective responsibility, as enjoyed by both religious. It is therefore, incumbent on all of us to support and take care of the needy in our society”.

The President pointed out that the mobility cart can serve two purposes ease their day to day movement and allow them to start a business at ease since the cart has all the facilities to accommodate micro business

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor commended Bruder Hilfe for it’s helping hand and remembering the vulnerable in Bauchi State

He said his government is ready to partner with organization like Bruder Hilfe who focus on the welfare of the downtrodden in the society saying this was part of his initiative when he visited Germany

The Government further hinted that his administration have concluded plans to create an agency for the disable people in the state