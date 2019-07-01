The Pre-hearing motion filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Bauchi State for the 2019 election Mohammed Abubakar against the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed has on Monday been granted by the election tribunal sitting in the state.

Our correspondent reports that during the Pre-hearing sitting, counsel to the defendant Chief Godi Uche (SAN) appealed to the tribunal to grant the two motions filed by them including preliminary objection seeking to dismiss the APC petition and a motion requesting the tribunal to strike out the petitioners’ reply in answer to the respondent’s reply to the petition.

While counsel to APC and Abubakar Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN) filed an application to the tribunal requesting to add more witnesses that will testify in the case and to submit report of a data analyst who analysed the election results. However, the tribunal