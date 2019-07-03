…Assures citizens that the Police will do the right thing

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female Nigerian by Senator Abbo Elisha. Specifically, the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Bala Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the Forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions/inactions of the Policeman seen in the video footage.

The IGP, while assuring citizens of utmost professionalism by the Police in the handling of the matter, promised that the Force will ensure that justice is manifestly done in this case irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has already established contact with the victim of the assault and has commenced investigation in earnest into the case.

The IGP thanked Nigerians for their massive show of empathy and concern for the rights of their fellow citizen and urged continuous citizens’ engagement in the tackling of the wider challenges of security in our country.