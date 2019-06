Netherlands has gone through to the last 16 stage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup after beating Cameroon, 3-1.

Vivianne Miedema’s two goals did most of the damage, although Cameroon’s Gabrielle Onguenne scored a goal.

Dominique Bloodworth scored a goal in the 48th minute of the game too.

Cameroon, who has lost their first two matches face New Zealand next.