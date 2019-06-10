The election tribunal resumed seating on June 10, 2019 for the presidential elections where the chief challenger, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] petitioned that President Muhammadu Buhari was wrongly declared the winner of the 2019 presidential election. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from sources within the Buhari campaign indicate that the weightiness of the Atiku petition concerns the Buhari team as to the factual evidences that exposed the inconsistencies of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

The Atiku petition is explained in video presentation below. It shows in definitive terms the manner the presidential election was rigged in favor of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress [APC], Muhammadu Buhari. It systematically shows the extent to which normal voting did not occur in making of the north east state – where the Boko Haram terrorists were operating.

The video which aired on AIT shortly before President Buhari ordered the shutdown of the television station presents fear to the APC and the President. It clearly shows the documented discrepancies and the sloppy work performed by the INEC in rigging for the APC.

Many of the figures relied upon by the INEC Chairman to announce the result of the Presidential elections [3 days after the elections] contradicts INEC’s own data.

“There is need for concern“, says a source who also noted that Atiku’s case is “water tight“. According to the source, INEC and the APC did a sloppy job. “They left too many trails“.

The source claims Atiku’s petition has all the facts needed to win the case without much argument. And, the “folks at the presidency know this“.

Atiku is said to not be focused much on the tribunal case at this stage. Atiku is said to be awaiting the Supreme Court – for when the case reaches the Supreme Court. He is confident of victory.

Already, Emirs and religious leaders are reported to have begun reaching out to the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku on behalf of the President.

