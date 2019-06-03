Trump family to get red-carpet royal treatment on UK visit

The president and first lady are not going to stay at Buckingham Palace, where state visitors usually lodge, apparently because of renovations underway at the queen's 775-room official residence. They are expected to stay at Winfield House, the spacious home of the U.S. ambassador to Britain.The Trumps and their grown children are expected to meet the younger generation of royals, including Prince William, a future king, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry is also set to meet the Trumps, but his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to stay at home with their newborn son Archie.