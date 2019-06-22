From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The National Youth Service Corp, NYSC has appealed to Benue state government to fulfil her earlier promise to construct a brand new state-of-the-art multipurpose hall at the Wanune orientation camp.

Benue State Coordinator for NYSC, Mr. Shicha Simon Joshua, made this appeal at the swearing-in ceremony of 2019 Batch “A” stream 1 Corp members deployed to the state at the Orientation Camp in Wanune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

He said over 2000 corps members deployed to the camp, will be undergoing numerous programme under the fast depleting multipurpose hall which also has raised safety concerns to the camp community.

He thanked Governor Ortom for being a beacon of hope to the scheme and a fulcrum of support to corps members in the state and encouraged him to still come to their aid on the hall.

He noted that the fast depleting hall is the epicenter of all activities in the camp and is crucial to the successes of numerous programmes such as Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurial Development, SAED, training and very important lectures and sensitizations workshop for Corp members.

He also expressed his appreciation to the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as well as collaborating agencies, other partners and all camp officials for their support.

Welcoming the Corp members and compatriots in the national service, Shicha noted that the occassion marks another glorious beginning for Corp members as they enter into another phase of their lives.

He urge them to take the orientation course programmes seriously and always remember that NYSC provides a platform for them to contribute their quota to the unity and development of their father land.

The acting chairman of NYSC governing board, who was represented by the Director ministry of Youth, Comfort Hua, welcomed the Corp members to Benue, and urge them to cohabit peacefully with the camp communities.

She said the orientation course exercise being flagged off today is one of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC designed to instill into the youth corps members leadership qualities of commitment, endurance, self discipline, perseverance, peacefully coexistence, love and unity.

She advise them to use the opportunity to learn new skills and entrepreneur development to add values to their lives.Governor SamueL Ortom who was represented by Helen Adimayi, the permanent secretary ministry of youth and sports, who congratulated the corps members, said this government will continue to support the scheme in all its activities in the state as it has been doing.

Declaring the camp open, Governor Ortom said the scheme has over the years brought Nigerians graduates from all socio cultural and religious backgrounds and has given them the opportunity to co-exist harmoniously.