The National Coordinator of Vanguard of Democracy and Good Governance (VDGG), Comrade Ahmed Ali has called for the arrest and sack of Hajiya Na’ajatu Muhammad from the Police Service Commission (PSC), following her recent alleged inflammatory comments capable of destabilizing the unity of the country as well as creating bad blood among the ranks of security agencies.

Comrade Ali in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday made referrence to an article credited to Hajiya Na’ajatu entitled “The Elephant In The Room: A Dent On Its Trunk,” describing it as a calculated attempt by the writer to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, “we observe with dismay, the calculated attempt by one Hajiya Na’ajatu Muhammad, a Commissioner with the Police Service Commission to truncate our nascent democracy through her unpatriotic article where she tried to instigate the masses against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Hajiya Na’ajatu, did not only call for anarchy in Nigeria when she brought the analolgy of how 30-year rule of Omar Al Bashir of Sudan was toppled over increase in the price of bread, she wrote off President Buhari’s ability to ensure security of lives and property of Nigerians, while calling on people to take laws into their own hands!”

The statement further stated that, “Hajiya Na’ajatu’s scolding and outright condemnation of the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force and sister security agencies is quite unbecoming of someone of her calibre occupying such a juicy position in the PSC.

“In our candid opinion, Hajiya Na’ajatu’s comments constitute serious security threat and we call on security agencies to invite and investigate her for detailed explanation of the real reasons behind her unpatriotic comments. This is not only necessary, but very important, considering the fact that the country is yet to come out from the blues of the 2019 general elections.”

The statement warned that, “allowing people like Hajiya Na’ajatu to continue with such unpatriotic acts amounts to sitting the peace and unity of our dear country on a keg of powder. It is not in our best interest to allow few unscrupulous elements to plunge Nigeria into avoidable social unrest, particularly, at this time when President Buhari has rolled out plans to take the country to the Next Level.

“It is, indeed, shameful and regrettable that people like Hajiya Na’ajatu who ought to be canvassing for the unity and progress of our great nation, are rather abusing their privileged positions by plotting to bring down a government that give them their daily bread.

“While we sympathise with the Nigerian Police Force and sister security agencies for the unprovoked affront and castigation by somebody who is in the position to advise them perhaps when they are wrong, we reiterate our call for the immediate sack of Hajiya Na’ajatu as a Commissioner in the Police Service Commission for gross abuse of office and wanton betrayal of public trust.”

The statement, however, appealed to Nigerians to, “outrightly disregard the unpatriotic comments of Hajiya Na’ajatu who is bent on creating confusion and sowing seed of discord among patriotic citizens, in her desperate attempt to do the bidding of her paymasters who are plotting to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari by all means.”