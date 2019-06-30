The Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has described as sad and

worrisome, the reported expression of support for the Federal

Government’s decision to establish Grazing Reserves (Fulani

Settlements) across the 36 States of the country for the use of Fulani

herdsmen by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) was

reported online to have said that if having Grazing Reserves now being

called Fulani Settlements in all the 36 States will bring peace to the

country, Nigerians, especially his fellow governors should embrace it.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, by its National

Secretary, Comrade Stevens Chilaka, the STNM said Governor Fayemi was

only living up to his covenant with the Presidency Cabal to

establishment of cattle colonies

The group recalled that during his electioneering campaign in 2018,

Fayemi had said that killings by Fulani herdsmen will only stop if

lands are provided for the herdsmen as their permanent settlements.

He went further to say that it was better to give lands to Fulani

herdsmen and live than for them to be killing people.

Then, the governor dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in

Ekiti State allegation that he entered into an agreement to create

cattle colonies in Orin-Ora, Aramoko, Omuo, Otun, Ise and Erifun in

Ado Ekiti.

The Save the Nation Movement described as strange that Fayemi has

never seen anything wrong in the killing of Nigerians, particularly

Ekiti indigenes by herdsmen.

It condemned the killing by suspected herdsmen today, of a community

leader in Orin-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State,

Ilori Emmanuel and the silent of Governor Fayemi on killings and

kinappings in the State.

The group said governors in the Southern part of Nigeria and the

Middlebelt must reject the plot to impose Fulani settlements on the

States under the guise of establishing Grazing Reserves