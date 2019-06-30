The Save The Nation Movement (STNM) has described as sad and
worrisome, the reported expression of support for the Federal
Government’s decision to establish Grazing Reserves (Fulani
Settlements) across the 36 States of the country for the use of Fulani
herdsmen by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.
Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) was
reported online to have said that if having Grazing Reserves now being
called Fulani Settlements in all the 36 States will bring peace to the
country, Nigerians, especially his fellow governors should embrace it.
Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, by its National
Secretary, Comrade Stevens Chilaka, the STNM said Governor Fayemi was
only living up to his covenant with the Presidency Cabal to
establishment of cattle colonies
The group recalled that during his electioneering campaign in 2018,
Fayemi had said that killings by Fulani herdsmen will only stop if
lands are provided for the herdsmen as their permanent settlements.
He went further to say that it was better to give lands to Fulani
herdsmen and live than for them to be killing people.
Then, the governor dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in
Ekiti State allegation that he entered into an agreement to create
cattle colonies in Orin-Ora, Aramoko, Omuo, Otun, Ise and Erifun in
Ado Ekiti.
The Save the Nation Movement described as strange that Fayemi has
never seen anything wrong in the killing of Nigerians, particularly
Ekiti indigenes by herdsmen.
It condemned the killing by suspected herdsmen today, of a community
leader in Orin-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State,
Ilori Emmanuel and the silent of Governor Fayemi on killings and
kinappings in the State.
The group said governors in the Southern part of Nigeria and the
Middlebelt must reject the plot to impose Fulani settlements on the
States under the guise of establishing Grazing Reserves