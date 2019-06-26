Columnist E. Jean Carroll on Monday revealed new details about an alleged attack in which Donald Trump groped and then raped her in a dressing room 23 years ago.

Carroll sat down with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and described Trump as a charmer, who on the day of the attack in the mid-1990s, tried to impress her with luxury goods and then demanded that she try on some lingerie in a Bergdorf Goodman store.

“I proceeded into the dressing room. The minute he closed that door I was banged up against the wall,” she said. “I hit my head really hard. … It shocked me. For a moment I was stunned. Then he tried to kiss me.”

Watch the clip at CNN:

In a statement on Friday, the president said in response to Carroll’s allegations that he’d “never met this person in my life,” and offered that she was using the rape allegation to sell a book.