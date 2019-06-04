A faction of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expelled the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, for alleged anti-party activities.

However, another faction of the APC in the state led by Marafa expelled a former governor of the state, Abdullaziz Yari, who was beleived to be behind the other faction.

Also expelled by the Yari faction are the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Ibrahim Wakkala; and member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

According to a statement on Monday by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, on behalf of the state chairman, the decision to expel the three politicians was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

Isah said, “The provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution was activated against the three members for violation of the constitutional provision and engaging in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress.

“We are therefore by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the state chapter has communicated the decision to the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

A letter titled, “Notice of expulsion from party,” dated June 3, 2019 was submitted to Oshiomhole in Abuja on Monday.

Our correspondent has a copy of the duly acknowledged letter.

Recall that the state chapter of the party was entangled in court cases before the 2019 general elections.

The issue was laid to rest when the Supreme Court sacked all the party’s candidates that emerged winners at all levels during the elections and ordered that the parties that came second in all the elections be returned as winners.

The Marafa faction of the APC in a counter move also expelled Yari and the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu, for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in the state.

The decision was contained in Abuja statement jointly signed by the factional chairman of the party in Zamfara State, Alhaji Surajo Katako; and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bakyasuwa.

The statement explained that the decision to expel the former governor and the deputy national chairman was taken at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds,” the statement read in part.