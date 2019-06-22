Youth suspected to be bandits Friday stormed Yankaba village of Kauran Namoda local government area of Zamfara state, kidnapped the district head of the village, Alhaji Buhari Ammani, and his three wives, identified as Jummai Ammani, Asama’u Ammani and Lami Ammani.

A resident, who asked not to be named in print, told Blueprint Weekend on Friday that the bandits numbering over 100, riding motorcycles, besieged the village around 3:00am armed with various dangerous weapons.

He said, during their operation, the bandits killed one Malam Siddi Abubakar, kidnapped the neighbour of the district head, Malam Samaila Isah, and his two children as well as a 13-year-old son of the district head, Kabiru Ammani.

In an interview with journalists, the chairman of Kauran Namoda local government, Lawal Isah Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, describing the activities of the bandits as “callous and barbaric.”

He said already his administration had reported the incident to the state government and security agencies.

Abdullahi his administration “will work assiduously to ensure protection of lives and property of the people,” and called on the residents and others not to take laws in their hands.

When contacted, the state police command’s public relations officer, Sp. Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident, saying already a joint task operation of the police, army, NSCDC and DSS anti-banditry units had been deployed to the scene to rescue the kidnapped victims.