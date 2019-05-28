From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has desolved his State Executive Council (EXCO) as well as all Boards in the state.

The Governor desolved his cabinet Monday evening, at the Exco valedictory session to mark the end of the council for the first four years.

He however, left out statutory Boards whose life span are tenured.

Ortom who described his out going exco members as bridge builders who made his work easy, thanked them for their support and encouraged them to stay true to God, obey and serve him all their lives.

He who further solicited for their prayers to enable him serve the state for a second term reinstated his determination to correct all mistakes made in his first term.

He said he was ready to rebrand Benue state and bring the needed development in his second term.

Hove also thanked his deputy, Engr Benson Abounu who he described as loyal saying if given the opportunity to be governor ten times, he would work with him.

Ortom told the out going exco members not to see their going as the end of their service to the state urging them to bring forward ideas that would add value to his administration.

The Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu appreciated the healthy relationship that has existed between him and the governor and prayed God continue to bless him abundantly.

He thanked every member of exco for their support which made their work easy.

The state Head of Service, Mrs Veronica Onyeke also thanked the Governor for the honour done to women in his cabinet especially for appointing her as the first female head of service since the creation of Benue state in 1976.

Other exco members in their seerte remarks thanked Ortom for their appointments which elevated them in the society.

They said working with him has made them better people and having learnt a lot from him especially the virtue of humility and the fear of God. They promised never to desert him but to also contribute to the success of his second tenure.