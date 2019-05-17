Hoteliers in Ikorodu have pledged their support for Lagos State Police Command in the fight against cultism in the area.

The Lagos Hoteliers Association, Ikorodu Zone, made the pledge when its executives visited the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Mr Isiaka Olayinka, the association’s 1st vice Chairman, said that the partnership became necessary following frequent police raids of their hotels in search of suspected cultists.

Olayinka said the association was willing to partner with police in this regard, stressing that the cultists were creating problems for their business.

The association then asked the police to spell out areas of possible assistance in the fight against cultism in the area.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu, represented by the Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, commended the association for partnering with the police in fighting crimes in the state.

Muazu said the meeting became necessary in view of the disturbing activities of suspected cultists in Ikorodu area, stressing that intelligence reports revealed that cultists usually met in hotels.

He, therefore, urged them to watch out for activities of all visitors in their hotels, requesting them for a prompt report to the police on any suspected person or activities.

The police boss also advised the hoteliers to watch out for teenagers coming to the hotels, warning that the command would not tolerate any hotel found to be harbouring criminals of any sort.

Muazu advised the hoteliers to install electronic surveillance devices in their facilities for monitoring, while he assured them that more police visibility would be noticed around all hotels in Lagos, including Ikorodu area.

He said many suspected cultists had been arrested in Ikorodu, stressing that some were arrested within the week.

The Commander of Anti-Cultism Unit in Lagos, CSP Uduak Udom, gave some tips to the hoteliers on how to identify suspected cultists.

NAN reports that other hoteliers on the visit included, Mr Ademola Sotunde, 2nd Vice Chairman, Mr Henry Akenu, Financial Secretary, Mr Odunlami Salami, Asst. Secretary, among others.