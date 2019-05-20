The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its extra-ordinary session on Monday presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo approved N3.8billion for the execution of various development projects within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, who announced this at the end of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the approved projects included the construction of School of Science, Zuba, at N701 million.

He disclosed that N1.9 billion of the amount was approved for the rehabilitation of the failed walk ways within the Wuse District of the FCT with a completion period of 12 months.

He said that the council approved N189 million for the preparation of the Electricity Master Plan for phase IV of the FCT with a completion period of 10 months.

According to him, already the phases I, II and III have their own master plans.

“The third contract is the design of infrastructure for what we call institution and research district which is in phase III of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N197 million.

“The fourth is engineering design of infrastructure for sectors G and H in Phase III of the Federal Capital City awarded at the cost of N118.575 million with a completion period of six months.

“The fifth is for the design of inter-septic sewage line for the federal capital city in the total sum of N125 million.

“The next one is the contract for the construction of the School of Science at the permanent site of the FCT College of Education Zuba at the cost of N701 million with a completion period of 42 weeks.

“The other contract is the final engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Dawaki District in the sum of N259 million with a six-month completion period,’’ he added.

The minister also disclosed that the council approved N174 million contract for engineering and infrastructure design for a 41km Nyanya-Guruku-Mpape road.

According to Bello, the road will burst out at the Outer Northern Express Way called Murtala Mohammed Expressway, with the completion period of six months.

“That is the expressway from the city that goes right through to Zuba.

“Ultimately that road is going to give another access entry point into the city and also will open up that section of the city for development,’’ he said.

The minister revealed that the council also approved N190 million for the supply and installation of a city scanner machine for the Maitama District Hospital with a delivery period of eight weeks, while 179 million was approved for engineering infrastructure for Kabusa District.