Casualties were feared after a big explosion rocked the central part of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, causing panic among residents on Wednesday, witnesses said.

“We heard a huge blast in Shahr-e-Naw locality, Police District 10 roughly at 11:40 a.m. local time.

“The whole place has now been sealed off,’’ eye-witness Aman Karimi told Xinhua.

He said several gunshots were also heard after the explosion.

“The blast caused a plume of gray smoke to rise above the scene,’’ he said.

“The blast has left casualties and huge destruction.

“So far, we have no more details, but we will try to get more information,’’ a police officer from the district, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua via phone.

No group has claimed responsibility.