Liverpool will be without forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino when they face Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit, Manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Egypt international Salah was carried off the pitch with a head injury in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier League win at Newcastle United and has not recovered for the game against Barca at Anfield on Tuesday.

Brazilian Firmino has a muscular injury and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

“They both are not available for tomorrow (Tuesday),” Klopp told a news conference.

“It’s a concussion for Mo. He would not be allowed to play. He feels Ok but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view. He’s desperate but we cannot do it.”

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Liverpool vs FC Barcelona: Coutinho, Suarez ready for frosty Anfield reception

Related Post

World Cup-bound Nigeria gets sponsorship boost

World Cup-bound Nigeria gets sponsorship boost
/ Feb 1
Okocha Slams Pres. Buhari After Being Asked A Question About The Beautiful Croatian President

Okocha Slams Pres. Buhari After Being Asked A Question About The Beautiful Croatian President
/ Jul 16
England Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Looking To Fine Tune 2018 World Cup Preparation With Wembley Friendly

England Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Looking To Fine Tune 2018 World Cup Preparation With Wembley Friendly
/ Jun 2
Argentina vs Nigeria – International Friendly – Preview

Argentina vs Nigeria – International Friendly – Preview
/ Nov 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)