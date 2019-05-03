From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A group of Benue entrepreneurs named ‘Entrepreneurs Network Nigeria has advised the youths to engage themselves in businesses rather than wait for white collar jobs.

The President of the Network, Arch. Nguvan Kyenge gave this charge at the inaugural dinner of new executives and induction of new members held at the Lush Event Center in Makurdi.

Arch Kyenge urged youth not to allow the continuous search for huge capital to kill the lofty business ideas and attitudes deposited in them emphasizing the need to bring out the best in them for self accomplishment.

She noted that the network has made significant impact in the past four years of its existence and would continue to propel young entrepreneurs towards translating their skills and ideas into money spining ventures.

She adviced youths not to bury their business ideas but be bold and focused enough to take risk in business just as she also urged them to imbibe the culture of paying back loans which she noted oils smooth take off of their businesses.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Pastor Emmanuel Tor Yaji told the youth not to allow starting capital hold them back.

Yaji did not disclose his type of business but he stated that “You don’t need much money because I started with N200. Businesses grow when you develop the right attitude and satisfy you customers.Passion is what drives your business not capital”.

He urged them to love one another and commit their businesses to God for progress, stability and sustainability “Do your business whether government patronize you or not and deal with your customers patiently as no one goes back to where they are treated badly”, he said.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ), Mrs Victoria Asher and the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Hon. George Ali were among those inducted as new members the Entrepreneurs Network Nigeria.

Speaking to our correspondent after he received his certificate, Hon. George Ali said business remains the only sustainable venture the youths should go into considering the unemployment rate in the country.

Hon Ali urged up coming Entrepreneurs not to disregard their humble beginnings, but be determined in improving their business initiatives.

Ali who advised youth to stop waiting for white collar jobs urged them to engage themselves meaningfully and avoid getting into voices like cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and other sundry crimes.

“I am into politics today but politic is part time. Business is my calling. You can be your own boss and employ others to work for you. I started with very little and today I have over 100 people working for me. There is nothing like business,” he said.

The network comprises of a group of entrepreneurs who have come together to connect with one another to grow ideas and their businesses. Their core value focuses on developing and inspiring members to develop their passions fully into more income generating and community development activities.