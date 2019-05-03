Three persons have been reported dead, while five others were rescued when a canoe conveying eight people from Kayya to Jogana village of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano, capsized.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kano Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano on Thursday.

Haruna said “On May 7 at about 5 p.m, the police received a report that on the same date at about 3 p.m a canoe containing eight people capsized from Kayya to Jogana Village .

“Five persons were rescued, while three persons: Ashiru Hamisu,27, Ibrahim Tasi’u,45, and Buhari Basiru, 23, all of Fankanoki Village were drown” Haruna said.

He said some of the victims were rescued, while others rushed to Tudun Wada General Hospital were confirmed dead.

The PPRO said the corpses had been released to their relatives, adding that investigation was in progress to ascertain the cause of the accident.

In another development, the command confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man, Sa’idu Haruna, who was shot by unidentified gunmen in Kano.

He said that on May 6, at about 6:50 p.m some unidentified persons armed with various weapons invaded the house of one Alhaji Haruna of Laraba Village, Warawa Local Government Area in Kano.

“The people of the Village mobilised and face the hoodlums, on sensing danger, they shot sporadically and in the process they shot the victim.”

He said that the victim was rushed to Wudil General Hospital and later transferred to Amin Kano Teaching Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Haruna said the police had also beefed up surveillance patrol, adding that the command would not relent until the culprits were arrested and brought to justice.