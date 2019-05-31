About 105 out of 6, 174 first degree graduands would be graduating with First Class from Bayero University Kano (BUK) during its 35th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between 10 and 15 of June, 2019.

Addressing Reporters in his office, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello said a total of 9, 571 graduands will partake in the convocation ceremony.

He said the number is made up of 6, 174 first degree graduands, 107 PhD graduands, 2, 269 Masters Degree graduands and 1, 039 post graduate diploma degree graduands.

The Vice Chancellor added that there was 11 per cent increase compared to the number of students that graduated last year which was put at 8, 634.