Austine Tsenzughul , Bauchi

Five Senior Advocates of Nigeria and over 50 Bauchi based indigenous private lawyers are to defend Sen.Bala Mohammed,and People’s Democratic Pay(PDP)in Bauchi.

The lawyers,under the aegis of Body Of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience(BOBALAC)said ahead of Governorship Petition Tribunal’s inaugural sitting in Bauchi on Monday,April 29,2019.

The lawyers,who spoke through Shipi RABO Esq.at at a conference on Friday evening said “the 50 and more indigenous lawyers will be led by Garba Hassan and a quartet of Shipi Rabo,JIBRIL S.Jibril,A.G.Isa and A.S. Idris”.

Rabo who addressed journalists at his office added “our contingents on the team of 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria(S.A.N.)will compliment efforts of Chief Chris Uche SAN-led legal team on the task of defending the Governor-elect”.

Rabo also said contrary to Voice of America(Hausa) news on Wednesday,April 24,2019,”The 50 lawyers are not supporting the out-going Gov.Mohammed Abubakar at the Tribunal”.

BOBALAC in defending the governor-elect opined that”our support for the Governor-elect is a matter of obeying the dictates of our conscience in consonance with the primary role and duty of a lawyer”.

“The role and duty of a lawyer is to defend the welfare and progress of the society”.

Shipi did not,however,say if the BOBALAC defense of Governor -elect Sen. Bala Mohammed and the Peoples Democrat Party(PDP),in Bauchi state was free of charge.

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is scheduled to have its inaugural sitting on Monday,April 29,2019 in Bauchi.

The hearing is coming on the heels of completion of all the tribunal’s processes have been duly complied with.

The Tribunal as at the time of this report has 4 Governorship petitions and about 27 State House of Assembly petitions to determine.