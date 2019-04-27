…Challenges Emir over Kwankwaso’s Earlier Demolition of City Wall

A group linked to the Kano Emirate Council, Kano Culture Preservation Network (KACUPNE) condemns Kano Emir’s position, Muhammadu Sanusi II and puts its weight behind the uncle of the Emir, Isa Sanusi, fondly called Isa Pilot, over the lingering crisis between the duo on Kano City Wall (Badala).

In what appears like check mating the voice excesses of the Emir, over many matters related to the integration of the Palace alongside other public matters related to the sanctity, respect and glory of the Emirate, the group, which has been in existence in the palace for over 60 years period, rejects Emir’s unnecessary and untimely intervention in all matters.

Chairman of KACUPNE Lamido Mamman challenged the Emir to tell them what was his intervention when the former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso during his first tenure in office, 1999 to 2003, demolished many parts of the City Wall and replaced them with shops and residences.

Mamman challenged that, “During Kwankwaso, parts of the City Wall, specifically from Kabuga to Dukawuya and from Kabuga to Kofar Waika, the Wall was demolished and plots were allocated to cronies of the then administration. Where was Sanusi Lamido Sanusi when that happened?

Adding that, another part of the Wall from Kofar Mata to Haure, was demolished and replaced with other “non-cultural edifices.” Insisting that, “When that happened where was Emir Sanusi’s love for cultural preservation? This Emir of Kano today, is being unnecessarily controversial and pulling our Emirate Council into political muddy waters. This must be stopped.”

On the Emir’s uncle position, Isa Pilot, the group says “We are solidly behind Alhaji Isa for telling truth to the Throne. If it is true that this Emir is interested in preserving our culture, he shouldn’t have directed for the demolition of some structures he met at the royal house. That were in existence for hundreds of years.”

Mamman said they couldn’t comprehend what conclusion the Emir wants to reach by attacking the state government over this long held decision. “A decision that was not even being finalised by authorities,” he queries.

After passing their opinion on the heated debate between the Emir and his uncle, the group further supports the decision of some senior palace councillors for their quick action in finding ways to take the royal house to its lost glory period. “When Emirate served as neutral and guardian to all sections of the Kano society, without any concern to differing positions,” group challenges.