The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority on Monday dismissed claims in some quarters that due process was not followed in the recruitment of Ms Aisha Abba-Kyari who is the daughter of the Chief of Staff to the President.

A civil rights organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the appointment of Ms Abba Kyari as an Assistant Vice President at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.

The organisation also gave the Presidency notice to commence “a series of lawful civil actions in a matter of days to compel the administration to order a comprehensive investigation of this employment scam.”

Her appointment was said to have been done under alleged secret and controversial circumstances.

The Chairman of CACOBAG, Alhaji Toyin Raheem, had in a statement on Saturday, described the appointment as controversial “because it violates set procedure at the NSIA, which is the legally constituted agency that manages Nigeria’s excess crude oil revenues.”

But reacting to the development, the Managing Director, NSIA, Mr Uche Orji, described the claims by the group as false.

He said that the recruitment went through a transparent process, adding that the position was advertised in the media mid last year.

He also faulted claims by the group that the position of Assistant Vice President given to Abba Kyari’s daughter was a top management position, noting that the position was just level nine out of the 22 levels in the NSIA.

On whether she was given an official car attached to her office, he said such claims could not be true as such position did not enjoy such privilege.