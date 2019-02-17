Women Commend Osodieme For Promoting Their Welfare And Dignity

Market women have commendedthe wife of Governor of Anambra State and founder of NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) for consistency in the promotion of their welfare and dignity through the construction of modern toilet and water facilities in rural markets across the State.

The women made the commendation Thursday at the Commissioning of the CAFÉ Market toilets at Oye, Achalla, Awka North Local Government Area and Afia-Ama, Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area. Speaking at Achalla, the Community Woman Leader, Mrs. Catherine Nneli lauded Osodieme for being a woman of her words by fulfilling a promise made to Achalla women that she will intervene to end open defecation and preserve the dignity of the average market woman.

According to Mrs. Eneli, “as you can see we are happy that we now have a facility like this inside the market and thence there is no need to rush out anymore when the need arises. “You can also see the N20million market project the Governor is building for our community. When the governor is working, the wife is supporting. They are indeed a unique family and Anambra is blessed to have them. Our job is to continue to support to continue the good work.”

In the same vein, the Community Woman Leader of Ikenga Ward-4, Mrs. Virginian Nnagbuo, at Afia-Ama, Umueri thanked Osodieme remembering them with projects that promotes healthy living in them. We now have a decent toilet and place to fetch water right inside Afia-Ama. We call on every woman to thank the Governor’s wife for touching the lives of widows and women everywhere in Anambra. May God bless and protect her and our Governor. She restated.

Acknowledging the women at Oye Achalla, Osodieme who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine and Executive Director Anambra State Aids Control Agency, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim said that the provision of public conveniences in rural markets with borehole water supply is achieving the desired objective of promoting healthy environment and preserving the dignity of women. She noted that the over fifteen CAFÉ built by the NGO across the state has been acknowledged by the state health officials as having positive impact by improving health standards where they are located.

Also Speaking on Osodieme’s behalf at Afia-Ama Umueri, the wife of State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) assured the women that the projects are sited for their use free for their use and to promote their well-being. She urged them to cooperate with managers of the facility and ensure that it is well maintain.

In their remarks at the commissioning ceremonies, the Transition Chairmen of the beneficiary Council Areas, Awka North, Hon Ferdinand Onwujee and his counterpart at Anambra East, Hon Pius Ifeadi Local Government Areas thanked Osodieme for choosing communities in their council areas for her NGO’s healthy living and clean environment programme.

Present at Umueri were HRM, Igwe Sir Benneth Emeka, Okebo I and his cabinet alongside elders and community leaders. Achalla also witnessed large turnout by market women and community leaders.

