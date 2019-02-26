We Don’t Have To Induce Supporters To Vote For Buhari In Kano – APC

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano state says it does not have to buy vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to win election in the state considering that Kano remains his strongest support base in the country.

Reacting in a statement to the allegation of vote buying by the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election, the Chairman of the Publicity Committee, 2109 Elections and commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba says it will be an insult on the people of Kano for the PDP to attribute the overwhelming victory recorded by the APC in the state to voter inducement.

The statement says the PDP should go down memory lane to recall how Muhammadu Buhari was overwhelming voted in Kano during the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 Presidential elections.

He points out that such allegation from the PDP is not unexpected given the setback suffered by the squashed party in the elections which informs the renewed attempt at smudge campaign with bogus allegations against the APC.

‘’This clearly indicates PDP’s desperation to discredit the process that has been applauded by local and international observers as one of the best ever organized election in our political history, the statement adds.

It, therefore, calls on APC members, supporters and the public to disregard the allegation as mere rumour intended to draw sympathy for the electorate who have already made their mind to vote for the APC presidential and National Assembly candidates.

The statement says the PDP will suffer similar humiliation in the forthcoming gubernatorial and state Assembly election considering the numerous achievements recorded by the Administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the state.

The commissioner thanks the people of Kano state for voting the APC and appealed to them to come out enmass to vote in the next scheduled for March 9, 2019.

