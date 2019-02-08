Tunde Ayeni’s Arrest: APC, Buhari Becoming More Desperate

… Reveals plan to arrest Atiku’s men

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari is getting more desperate even with the arrest of former chairman of Sky Bank and plan to frame up others loyal to the candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Frank said information at his disposal shows that government of General Buhari has marked for arrest some private individual, political associates, some PDP’s members and businessmen supporting the candidate of Atiku Abubakar as the next president before the election.

In a statement signed Friday in Abuja to condemn what he termed victimisation of Tunde Ayeni and other opposition figures by the APC administration, using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Frank said from all indices General Buhari and his men are getting more desperate by the day, having realised the possibility of loosing the February 16th, presidential election.

The political activist said Nigerians and the international community should not take it lightly the comment reportedly credited to the Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai, where he said “those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the person that would come and intervene, they will go back in body bags.”

The statement stated that what El-rufai said is truly the mindset of APC administration, adding that the governor and his party should be held responsible for any violence or killing of any local or foreign observer during the election.

“Despite the peace accord, the shameless defence of El-rufai’s blunder by the presidency tells you the mindset of the President himself, and that the governor was just used to test the water. In anyway, there is no different between El-rufai and General Buhari, who in 2011 threatened the blood of Monkeys and Baboons,” Frank stated.

While commending the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by major ethnic youth leaders across the country, Frank urged them not to stop at that but to sensitise people to defend their votes until the PDP presidential candidate is declare winner next week.

“The step taken by the socio-cultural youth leaders is a welcome development. It is a step expected of any lover of Nigeria because to remove a dictatorial government of General Muhammadu Buhari is a patriotic task and all hands must be on deck.

“We know that the PDP has won this election against a military dictator who has since forgotten when he came into power but any attempt by the INEC to favour the APC will be resisted and Nigerians will show the APC government the Venezuela style,” Frank stated.

