Soldiers Murder PDP Agent in Rivers State

2nd CUPP Situation Room info

23rd Feb 2019

11am

ARMY/SARS KILLING OF OPPOSITION AGENTS HAVE STARTED

The Nigerian Army in Rivers State have started the rampage we raised alarm on few days ago, with the killing of PDP agent for Ward 10 Akulga Thywill Datotubo.

The PDP agent was murdered by the soldiers who were acting on the instruction of APC Chieftains and the Divisional Commander GOC 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham.

The Army In company of the following APC chieftains, Christian Pedro, Chief. Fenibo M. M. Jack, Onimim Kalabari (aka Ido) and their thugs carried out the gruesome murder of the PDP agent.

The activities of the Army in Rivers and Delta States where they are arresting voters have been transmitted to the Army Situation Rooms and the Chief of Army Staff Burutai have kept silence which suggests that the Army killer squad are acting on his Instructions.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

CUPP Spokesperson

